Suzuki Cultus Sees Huge Bump in Sales

Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) overall sales have had a significant rebound in March 2023. As per Autojournal.pk, Suzuki Cultus may have been a big contributor to the increase in sales.

According to the report, the automaker sold 475 units of Cultus last month, witnessing a Month over Month (MoM) increase of 560% in monthly sales. In February, the company sold only 72 units of Cultus, making it one of the worst-selling cars of that month.

This increase in sales is despite the lofty new prices of the little hatchback. The Cultus now costs Rs. 3.7 million to Rs. 4.3 million, which is the same as used mid-range sedans.

Like the Cultus, other cars from Suzuki now seem overpriced as well. Despite that, the company sold more than 5,600 units, observing a massive Month on Month (MoM) jump of 476% in overall sales.

This shows that the demand for new cars is still strong despite the ongoing economic meltdown.