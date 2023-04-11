Hyundai to Launch Cheaper Tucson Variant in Pakistan

Despite economic struggles, the demand for big cars and crossovers is holding up. Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) is planning to take advantage of that by launching a cheaper variant of Tucson.

Like Kia Sportage Alpha, Tucson’s new base variant will maintain the basic formula which includes:

The naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 155 horsepower and 195 Newton meters of torque.

A 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels only.

Independent suspension at both, front-and-rear.

Basic amenities and features.

ALSO READ Toyota Hilux Sales Remain Strong Despite Massive Price Hikes

The new variant will be missing some advanced features that can only be had in Tucson GLS Sport or Ultimate AWD variants. Here is a list of features that will either be missing or different in the new variant:

Simpler Halogen headlamps and tail lamps.

No chrome garnish on the front grille.

Smaller wheels.

No push start and jack knife key with a keyless entry option, minus the smart key functions.

No sunroof.

No smart entry.

6 or 7-inch floating screen with physical buttons.

No parking sensors.

No driver assistance features.

ALSO READ Honda Takes Takes a Huge Hit Due to Production Pause

Reports suggest that the new variant will be priced at around Rs. 7.5 million. Hyundai Nishat is not known for pulling its punches in terms of pricing, therefore, the price confirmation will have to wait till the final announcement.