Saudi Arabia Announces Extended Holidays for Eid Al-Fitr

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private and non-profit sectors in Saudi Arabia. The holidays will commence on Friday 21 April, and end on Tuesday 25 April.

Likewise, in adherence to the executive regulations of labor law in Saudi Arabia, workers will also have another four-day long break for Eid Al-Adha at the end of June this year.

In a separate announcement, Saudi Arabia has called upon residents to donate ‘Sadaqah Zabiha,’ an act of charity involving the sacrifice of an animal during Ramadan. The cost for a camel is $2,399 while a goat or sheep is $295.

Long Eid Holidays for UAE Residents

UAE residents can also expect a long weekend, as the Eid Al-Fitr holidays draw near in approximately two weeks.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS), stated that Eid Al-Fitr is predicted to fall on Friday 21 April. The official public holidays on the Islamic Hijri calendar are scheduled for four days, starting from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal 1444.

This year, Ramadan began on 23 March and will continue for either 29 or 30 days depending upon the lunar calendar.