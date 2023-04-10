US Announces Huge Increase in Tourist and Student Visas Fees

Starting on 30 May 2023, the United States (US) will raise the application processing fees for certain nonimmigrant visas, including those for students and tourists, as confirmed by the US State Department.

Specifically, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas (NIV), such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185.

ALSO READ Dubai Announces Biggest Online Sale Ever With Up to 95% Discounts

Meanwhile, petition-based nonimmigrant worker visas for the H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories will see an increase in application fees from $190 to $205.

The H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas are intended for temporary workers and those interested in working in the US for a predetermined duration. Various subcategories exist within these visa types based on the nature of the employment.

As of now, individuals seeking treaty trader or investor visas or applying for specialty occupations (E category) will have to pay $315 for their application fee, an increase from the previous amount of $205.

However, all other consular fees will remain the same. Those who have previously paid a valid and non-expiring visa application fee but have not yet attended their visa interview or are awaiting their case processing will not be charged any additional fees.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Good News for Govt Employees

According to a statement from the US State Department, the cost of visas is based on an annual review of service expenses. The majority of non-petition-based NIV expenses were last updated in 2012, with some additional NIV fees undergoing an update in 2014.

The State Department acknowledged the important role international travel plays in the US economy and indicated that visas for work and tourism are vital to President Biden’s foreign policy.