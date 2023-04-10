Dubai Announces Biggest Online Sale Ever With Up to 95% Discounts

Dubai is set to launch its inaugural Great Online Sale, featuring discounts of up to 95% across selected e-commerce platforms for three days from 14 to 16 April 2023.

The Great Online Sale will provide shoppers with an opportunity to purchase their Ramadan and Eid gifts online at a massively discounted price.

The sale is a new addition to Dubai’s annual Retail Festival Calendar, and it intends to exhibit online shopping options available across e-stores in the city.

Several e-commerce sites, including Ounass, Noon, Azadea, Mall of the Emirates, Mom Store, V Perfume, Carrefour, Jumbo, Puma, Lacoste, Virgin Megastore, 6th Street, and Centrepoint, will participate in the mega sale.

The Great Online Sale website, www.greatonlinesale.com, is offering several deals in various categories such as fashion, accessories, kids’ & baby items, toys, health and beauty, home and lifestyle products, electronics, jewelry, watches, and others.

By visiting the website, shoppers can explore all the discounts and participating brands, receive an exclusive promo code to access further discounts, and even get a chance to win an AED 10,000 cash prize by being one of three lucky winners.

Dubai’s e-commerce industry has undergone tremendous growth in recent years, according to Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

In response to this trend, DFRE has launched the Great Online Sale to help retailers in developing an “omnichannel” retail strategy that fulfills the customers’ needs.

While DFRE’s Retail Festival Calendar has traditionally prioritized driving traffic to physical stores, it is now focusing on the digitalization efforts of retail partners. This initiative will help customers discover excellent bargains on their preferred shopping platform.