Umar Gul Puts Forward New Plan to Field Strongest Pakistan Team in ODI World Cup

Former pacer, Umar Gul has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prioritize the care of the bowling unit, particularly the pacers, ahead of the upcoming World Cup 2023.

While speaking to the media, Umar Gul stated that Pakistan currently has a solid pace department, but it should be selected and rested carefully to keep them fit for the mega event.

“We are lucky to have good fast bowlers who can bowl at 140+. We need to take care of them and adopt a rotation policy to keep them fit for the World Cup in India,” said Umar Gul.

The right-arm pacer added that the cricket board and selection committee are aware of the importance of fast bowling and understand the role it can play for the Pakistan team.

“I try to spend time with them and teach them how to tackle a new batter at the crease. I also advise them to always bowl according to the field,” highlighted the 40-year-old.

Gul also expressed his gratitude to the PCB for trusting him with the appointment as a bowling coach, stating that he enjoys his time with the national team and young bowlers.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, the cricket board appointed Umar Gul as the bowling coach of the national team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, it was reported that PCB had extended his tenure for the white-ball series against New Zealand as the newly appointed coaching setup had yet to join the team.