Ex-Chief Selector Says Senior Players Should Have Been Rested for NZ Series

Former Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, has expressed his opinion that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have rested the senior players against New Zealand, not Afghanistan.

Wasim stated that it was unfair to test the young players against a full-strength Afghanistan in Sharjah, but they should have been given an opportunity to play against New Zealand in home conditions.

Wasim added that home conditions are always suited to test young players and rest seniors, and the PCB had the opportunity to do so as they knew New Zealand was coming.

Speaking about the Afghanistan series, Wasim remarked, “A senior batter was important to be with these youngsters who could guide and mentor them during the series.”

Moreover, Wasim went on to say that if the PCB wanted to rest Babar Azam ahead of the ODI season, then Rizwan or Fakhar should have been included to support Saim and Haris.

When talking about the upcoming Pakistan A team tour to Zimbabwe, Wasim said, “To achieve that goal, we need A team series against teams like Australia A or England Lions.”

It is worth noting that last month, the former selector mentioned that during his time he always kept domestic performance in mind while selecting players for the Pakistan team.

Wasim, who played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs, added that he never selected players for the national team based solely on their performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).