Apple Announces Multiple Job Vacancies Across UAE

Tech giant, and iPhone maker extraordinaire Apple is recruiting for multiple positions in retail operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The company is recruiting for its four stores in the UAE, located in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island.

In total, the company has published nine job postings on its official website, and being bilingual can increase the chances of recruitment. Here are the positions available in UAE:

Position Requirements Creative Skills to teach small groups, coach multiple customers at the same time, and be comfortable selling and teaching.

Support other team members. Business Expert Understands the use of technology in businesses, improving business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

One year of experience selling in the business market and developing qualified leads by phone. Expert Experience in sales and technology solutions.

Proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products. Specialist Strong communication skills, time management skills, and flexibility with schedule. Operations Expert Manage and meet multiple inventory deadlines each week.

Fast problem-solving skills, and leadership, whether by example or coaching a group.

Strong organizational skills. Genius Strong social skills.

Aptitude for acquiring skills in technical repairs.

Time management skills. Technical Specialist Assess customers’ requirements and provide solutions.

Flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialties and skill. Business Pro Minimum 3 to 5 years of proven track record in technology and business solutions sales or equivalent. Manager Experience in managing multiple tasks in operations.

Advanced Apple knowledge of mobility adoption and business transformation, as well as a broad understanding of key SMB industries, technology trends, obstacles, and industries.

In a recent report by Bloomberg, it was stated that the development and preservation team of Apple would be affected by layoffs. Although the exact number of job cuts was not specified, it is expected to be minimal.