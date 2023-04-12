Govt Announces Advance Salary and Pension for Eid-ul-Fitr

The federal government has decided to disburse April’s salaries, allowances, and pensions in advance to all serving and retired government servants on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to reports, the decision was taken during a consultation session between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, with the latter directing the Secretary Finance to take measures at the earliest.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has also summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April (29 Ramadan), Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.

Meanwhile, the federal government will announce the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays soon. Reports have suggested that the Cabinet Division has forwarded a summary in this regard to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Reports have also claimed that there will be 5 holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. The holidays will start on 20 April and end on 24 April, as per the reports.