Pakistani Restaurant Worker Becomes Instant Millionaire with $1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

Two fortunate individuals, a Pakistani and a Saudi Arabian, have won the grand prize of $1 million each in the recent Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire lucky draw.

The draw, which took place in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport (DXB), is known for its impressive payouts and has once again created instant millionaires.

The Pakistani winner, Abdul Ahad, 42, lives in Bahrain, where he works as a restaurant manager. He has been living there for around five years and was astonished when his ticket number 1890, bought on 3 April, emerged as the winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 419.

Expressing his excitement about the prize, Ahad stated that this will completely change his life. He is the 24th Pakistani to win $1 million since this draw began in 1999.

Salem, a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian based in Al Khobar, purchased ticket number 3516 online on 27 March, as part of his seven-year participation in the Dubai Duty Free promotion.

Overwhelmed by his good fortune, he remarked that he could not put into words how he felt but thanked the organization from the bottom of his heart, as the money came at a very opportune moment. Salem is the 11th Saudi national to become an instant millionaire through the Millennium Millionaire promotion.