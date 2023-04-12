Residents of UAE and Saudi Arabia Can Now Apply for Japan’s eVisa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan has launched an eVisa service for residents of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and several other nations, which also include US, UK, and Canada.

Residents of these countries can now apply for this single-entry tourist visa online, which will provide them with up to a 90-day long stay in Japan. It is pertinent to mention here that the applicant must not have any criminal record, violation, and deportation.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get a Brand New Food Street Like Dubai and Baku Soon

People having dual nationalities with Japanese one cannot apply for the eVisa. Residents must file their applications no fewer than seven days before traveling to the country. Residents of the following countries can apply for a Japanese e-visa:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Taiwan

Singapore

South Africa

Cambodia

Canada

Mongolia

UK

US

Application Process

Go to the Japan e-visa website.

Create an account using a valid email ID and password.

Ensure that you do not submit PDF files, screenshots, or printouts of the application page.

Confirm if a visa is needed to travel to Japan.

Input the required applicant information.

Receive an email update about the status of your visa application.

Pay the visa fee.

After a successful payment, your e-visa will be issued.

The necessary paperwork depends on the country. For specific details, you can visit the above-mentioned website. Also, note here that only UK and Singapore residents can pay their fee online, whereas those from other countries must visit Japan’s consulate or embassy for this purpose.

ALSO READ Sweden Shuts Down Embassy in Pakistan Over Security Fears

As far as the applicant’s photograph is concerned, it must be recent and should have been taken in the last six months. Re-used photos from your driver’s license, passport, or group shots will be rejected.

The eVisa is a digital travel authorization that was introduced in June 2019 by Japan. When arriving there, visitors must present their approved tourist eVisa to border officials in order to enter the nation.