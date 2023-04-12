PITB, Zindigi Sign MoU to Integrate Zindigi App with E-Pay Punjab

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindigi, powered by JS Bank Limited for the online payment of government receipts through e-Pay Punjab.

As per the MoU, Zindigi will be on-boarded for the digital integration of the Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab. After the integration, one million plus users of the Zindigi App will be able to pay traffic challans and 25 other taxes directly via e-Pay Punjab App.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zindigi has efficaciously taken a prominent position as one of Pakistan’s five topmost downloaded apps in the financial category as per the “State of Apps Pakistan 2022” Research Insights report by Data Darbar. Pakistanis downloaded 3.52 billion apps in the last year, 35.4 percent more than the preceding year, making the country the fastest-growing app market amongst regional peers.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and Chief Officer Zindigi, Noman Azhar, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Moreover, PITB and Zindigi will explore joint ventures for the digitization of government payments in Pakistan and around the globe.

The collection of Bill Payments under GoPb biller is also included in the MoU. This collaboration will increase the number of customers using the bank’s bill payment services as well as reduce the number of late payments and improvement in customer satisfaction levels