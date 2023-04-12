Vivo X Fold 2, X Flip, and Pad 2 Confirmed to Launch Next Week

According to previous reports, Vivo X Fold 2 was expected to debut this month, but this is no longer a rumor as the launch date has been officially confirmed by Vivo. The Chinese brand will be launching its new foldables on April 20 in China.

At this event, Vivo will also unveil its first clamshell foldable, the Vivo X Flip, and the latest version of its tablet, the Vivo Pad 2.

Huang Tao, VP at Vivo, has stated that the event in China will focus on high-end performance and large displays. The teasers suggest that there will be a “3D imaging technology” showcased, which is similar to the one ZTE demonstrated with its Nubia Pad 3D at MWC in February.

Vivo X Fold 2

Vivo X Fold 2 is anticipated to feature an 8.03″ foldable E6 AMOLED screen on the inside and a 6.53″ E6 AMOLED screen on the outside/cover. Both displays will include a fingerprint scanner underneath, while the computing power will be managed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Vivo X Flip

On the other hand, information about the X Flip has been relatively scarce. Reports suggest that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and will come with a 32MP front-facing camera positioned within a punch hole. The primary camera on the back is expected to be a 50MP shooter with a Sony IMX866 sensor, Zeiss T* coating, and OIS.

Vivo Pad 2

As for the Vivo Pad 2, it is said to be a larger version of the existing Vivo Pad, featuring a 12.1″ LCD and a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset. Reports suggest that it will be equipped with a massive 10,000 mAh battery, which is expected to offer exceptional battery life.

Pricing and Availability

While pricing and availability for the Chinese market will be disclosed during the event, it is unlikely that there will be any information regarding the international release. Although we would be delighted to be surprised, we anticipate that none of these phones will be released outside of their home country.