Comilla Victorians Owner Expresses Interest in Buying PSL Franchise

According to reports in Bangladesh media, the owner of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise, Comilla Victorians, is keen to add to her portfolio by buying a franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Nafisa Kamal, the owner of four-time BPL champions, Comilla Victorians, has expressed her interest in buying a PSL franchise, with the PSL management expecting to add at least two more sides in the tournament.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to add the two new franchises by next season, the existing franchise owners have voiced their concerns as they believe their share of the profit margin will decrease substantially. However, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has assured that the board will take responsibility in case any franchise suffers a loss.

It is still not confirmed when the two sides will be launched, but it is expected that the tenth edition of the tournament is seen as the perfect point to add two extra teams to the competition.

Earlier, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, revealed that the two upcoming PSL teams will be from Sialkot and Faisalabad. While Najam Sethi did confirm the addition of two new teams, he did not mention the cities that will be represented in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.