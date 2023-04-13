Javed Miandad Asks India to Visit Pakistan Without Worrying About Security

Former captain, Javed Miandad has once again lashed out at India for not sending the national team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and making excuses about security concerns.

In an interview, Miandad said that India should not worry about security in Pakistan, as many other major cricketing nations have recently visited us without any issues.

The legendary cricketer added that there should be no concern about security and India should visit its neighboring country, as that death will only come when it is destined.

“If they call us today, we will go. But they should return the move. The thing is, the last time we went, they have not come here since. It is their turn now,” Javed Miandad added.

The 65-year-old former cricketer went on to say that this move will not only be a step to improve the current tense situation in cricketing relations but also other matters as well.

Earlier after the refusal from BCCI, Javed Miandad criticized the Indian cricket authority saying “India can go to hell if they do not want to come to Pakistan to play cricket.”

The former captain remarked that the cricket board should not be concerned about India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2023, as other teams are ready to tour for the event.