Aaqib Javed Wants PCB to Make Shaheen Afridi Pakistan’s T20I Captain

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Aaqib Javed, has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the T20I team due to his fearless approach.

While speaking to the media, Aaqib pointed out that Shaheen is the only captain in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) who has successfully defended the PSL title.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Play World Cup Matches in Chennai and Kolkata: Indian Media

“If someone can elevate Pakistan cricket and steer it in the right direction, it is Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen’s approach is positive, and he plays with fearlessness,” Aaqib said.

Aaqib added that Babar should continue to captain the Test and ODI teams and play the T20I format as a batter, rather than as a captain, as Afridi seems a more suitable candidate.

The former pacer went on to say that T20 cricket demands aggression, but Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan tend to lead the team with a defensive approach.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Register Historic Win Over Tajikistan

“The way he carries the team and his style of working. In regard to Pakistan cricket, the way they play, and curating dead pitches, we can see perhaps a defensive mindset,” he said.

Aaqib also remarked that the style of cricket is changing rapidly and needs to adopt a similar culture, but keeping Babar or Rizwan as captain will not bring about that change.