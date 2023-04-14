Islamabad’s Private Housing Societies Take Action Against Beggars

Several upscale private housing societies in Islamabad have recently taken action against beggars and their handlers operating in their areas, in response to complaints filed by their residents.

Reports indicate that several gangs of beggars, including women and children, had entered these housing societies and begun creating disturbances for visitors in the markets.

In response, the administration of the housing societies launched a crackdown, starting with the placement of banners urging residents to avoid giving alms to professional beggars and to instead inform the relevant authorities about their presence in the area.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, it is worth noting that thousands of beggars travel to big cities in search of alms.

They can often be seen at traffic intersections and markets, knocking on car windows and pleading for money from drivers.

While some of these beggars may be genuinely in need of help, others may be part of larger criminal networks that exploit vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.