Pakistan Railways Releases New Time Table for Summer

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a new train schedule for the summer season that will become effective on April 15.

According to the new timetable released on Thurs­day, the arrival and departure times of thirteen trains at various rail­road sta­tions have been revised, while three trains have been given temporary stoppages.

The department has also reinstated Shalimar Express between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate a large number of travelers. Last Saturday, Railway Minister Saad Rafique that Pak Business Express and Karakoram Express be upgraded in the same manner as Green Line Express.

The meeting also addressed the roadmap for the maintenance and upgrade of various other trains in order to provide passengers with the best travel amenities.

Various business models to increase the Railways’ revenue, including the use of Railways land to generate revenue, were also discussed at the meeting.

Recently, the Minister urged relevant departments to guarantee that employees receive their salaries prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. A media report highlighted that the officials received instructions to disburse the pay by April 18.