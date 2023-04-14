Lahore High Court Directs LDA to Plant More Trees to Combat Smog

In a significant move to combat the issue of smog in Lahore, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken up petitions filed for the remedy of smog and issued a notable directive.

The court has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in its verdict to undertake measures to increase the green cover in Lahore by planting as many trees as possible.

The court has asked the LDA to submit a comprehensive plan detailing the location, the implementation timeline, and the monitoring mechanism to ensure its success.

During the proceedings, the High Court also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating air quality in the provincial capital and its severe impact on public health.

The High Court noted that smog has become a persistent issue in the historic city, causing respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health hazards to the citizens.

According to an annual global survey by a Swiss maker of air purifiers, Lahore jumped more than 10 places to become the city with the worst air quality in the world in 2022.