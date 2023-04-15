Federal Government is Considering to Further Increase Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

There is a possibility that the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan will be extended, as reported by a national daily.

The decision regarding the extension is expected to be made soon. If approved, the extended holidays will be observed from 20 to 25 April (Thursday to Tuesday).

Earlier this week, the federal government had announced the schedule for the Eid holidays. The holidays will be observed from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday).

After the federal government, the KP government announced its Eid holiday schedule. The province will observe the Eid holidays from 21 to 26 April (Friday to Wednesday).

Following KP’s announcement, Punjab also announced its Eid holiday schedule. The province will observe the same Eid schedule as the federal government from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday).

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April (29 Ramadan), Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.