First Major US City Allows Muslims to Give Azan Over Loudspeakers

Minneapolis, Minnesota, has become the first large US city to allow mosques to give Azan, the Islamic call to prayer, five times a day.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution amending the city’s noise ordinance, which previously prevented Azan at some morning and evening calls during certain times of the year.

The vote, which took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, has been met with celebration from members of the city’s local Muslim community. The city’s mayor is expected to sign the resolution next Monday.

Imam Mohammed Dukuly of Masjid An-Nur mosque in Minneapolis praised the decision, saying, “Minneapolis has become a city for all religions.”

The city had previously allowed year-round Azan between 7 am and 10 pm, excluding some prayers.

Prayers take place at dawn, noon, late afternoon, sunset, and when the night sky appears. In Minneapolis, dawn comes as early as 5:30 am, and sunset occurs after 9 pm during certain times of the year.

The resolution was supported by members of various faiths in the community, including Christian and Jewish leaders who spoke in favor of extending the hours at a recent public hearing.

ALSO READ UAE Tightens Regulations for Dealing with Misbehaving Passengers on Flights

The effort faced no organized public opposition, a notable contrast to the Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that have sometimes plagued similar efforts across the US.

Minneapolis has had a large and vibrant community of immigrants from East Africa since the 1990s, and mosques have become commonplace throughout the city. Three of the 13 members of the city council are Muslim.