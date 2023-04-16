AIIB Extends Complete Support and Cooperation to Pakistan

Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun Saturday highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with the AIIB president through a video link from Islamabad as part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Spring Meetings 2023.

The minister shared the current economic outlook of the country and apprised him of the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development. He thanked the president for his generous support in rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Liqun lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for the social uplift of the masses.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Special Secretary Finance attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Masood Ahmad Khan, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad, Secretary Finance, and Secretary EAD attended in person in Washington.