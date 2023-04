In a late announcement on Saturday, the federal government of Pakistan has increased the prices of petroleum products yet again. This new price will come into effect on 16 April 2023.

According to the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs. 10, and it will now be sold at Rs. 282 per liter. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been retained, and it will now be available for Rs. 293 per liter.

More to follow…..