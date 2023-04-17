FBR’s Tax Offices to Observe Extended Working Hours on April 29, 30

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to remain open and observe extended working hours on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Monday on the collection of duties and taxes on April 29-30, 2023.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field offices, keeping in view the revised public office timings in the Holy month of Ramadan and owing to the closure of public offices due to the Eid Holidays, businesses could not get enough time to deposit duties and taxes in the government exchequer. Therefore, all LTOs/TOs/CTOs/RTOs shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 6:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday i.e. April 29th and 30th, 2023.

The Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) have been requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of SBP on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of April 2023.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers’ facilitation return filing, collection, and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.