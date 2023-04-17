Male Nurses in Bajaur Threaten Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Young Nurses Association (YNA) has issued an advisory to the provincial administration, indicating that if Bajaur’s male nurses’ salaries are not paid, a protest will be carried out.

According to reports, 92 male nurses employed under the KP government’s accelerated implementation program have not received their paychecks for the previous ten months.

It has been reported that 481 nurses were hired in the province’s newly amalgamated districts, with 92 assigned to the Khar Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in the Bajaur district in July 2022.

Arshad Khan, the YNA Vice President, has requested that the provincial government take up the matter with the federal government and resolve it immediately. The association has vowed to protest if the matter is not resolved.

Khan went on to say that these nurses are low-wage employees who chose government employment for regular pay. After being paid for the first three months, their salary was terminated.

He also mentioned that 92 nurses at Bajaur’s Khar Hospital only received a single salary since their appointment, which is regrettable. Despite the association’s efforts to reach the finance department, they were informed that the federal government had ceased payment to KP, leaving no means to pay the staff.