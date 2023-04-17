Patient Kills Doctor for Late Treatment

A tragic incident occurred in Gujranwala, where a patient fatally shot a doctor who arrived late to the clinic. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Ferozewala Police Station.

The patient became angry with the late arrival of the doctor. The patient contacted the doctor and demanded his immediate presence at the clinic.

Upon arrival, the two engaged in a heated argument over the delay. Regrettably, the altercation escalated to the point where Raza drew a pistol and fatally shot the doctor on the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the shooting.

The police have launched a manhunt to track down and arrest the suspect.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ferozewala Police Station, and police officials have assured the public that all efforts are being made to ensure that justice is served.