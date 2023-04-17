Why These Commercial Properties in Islamabad are Worth Every Penny

With the current economic climate in Pakistan, investing in real estate can offer a solid foundation for a profitable future. It’s like planting a seed that grows into a fruitful tree, providing you with a stable and reliable source of income.

In fact, the real estate industry accounts for a staggering 5.6% of the national GDP and 9.6% of the services sector – a slice of the pie that’s hard to ignore.

Perhaps, what makes Islamabad’s commercial real estate market truly unique is its high per capita demand for housing, creating a wealth of opportunities for those willing to explore it.

So, let’s take a closer look at what makes Islamabad’s commercial properties so appealing and why they should be on your investment radar.

Mall of IMARAT

Mall of IMARAT is not just any mall, but an Arabian-inspired retail destination that promises to transport you to a world of luxury and indulgence.

Pakistan’s Biggest-Themed Shopping Mall

As a prime retail destination, the mall is strategically situated to cater to a vast number of people residing in the immediate 5KM vicinity.

Moreover, its location is ideal, being in close proximity to over 20 housing societies in the twin cities, including PWD, Bahria Town, DHA, Media Town, Naval Anchorage, Gulberg Greens, Airport Housing Society, Ghauri Town, Fazaia Colony, and many others.

With such a broad catchment area, the mall is set to become the next shopping and entertainment destination for these communities, offering them an unparalleled retail experience that is sure to delight and satisfy their needs.

Location

Mall of IMARAT’s proximity to some of the fastest-growing residential and commercial areas, such as Gulberg Greens, and PWD, Islamabad, has a significant impact on its value, making it an ideal location for both shoppers and investors alike.

The Islamabad Expressway is the backbone of the federal capital, serving as the core of the city’s movement and connectivity, with a daily traffic volume of over 100,000.

By positioning the Mall of IMARAT along this bustling corridor, the mall can capitalize on the inherent footfall from people traveling along the expressway, providing an opportunity for businesses to thrive and customers to indulge in a unique retail experience.

Amenities

The following is a list of some amenities at the Mall of IMARAT:

Business and Expo centers Thematic Floors Luxury Retail Exclusive Parking Food Court and Restaurant Biggest kids’ play area in Pakistan Entertainment hub Wellness Club Harley Centre Grand Bazar Exquisite fine dining Biggest Design Studio in Pakistan

Grand Bazar

Imagine yourself stepping into a different world, a world where time stands still, and the senses are heightened. This is the world of Grand Bazar, where the classic blends with the contemporary, and the ancient meets the modern.

Nestled in the heart of Islamabad, Grand Bazar is a cultural odyssey that takes you on a journey through the traditional bazaars of Pakistan, yet it is like no other!

Philosophy

Grand Bazar is not just a standalone shopping destination; it is part of IMARAT Group’s flagship project that embodies the Live, Work, Shop & Play philosophy. Nestled within the Islamabad Downtown project, it is one of the most sought-after locations in Pakistan, known as the country’s Most Prestigious Square Kilometer.

This bustling metropolis offers a myriad of residential, retail, leisure, business, and entertainment facilities, all in one place. With world-class landmarks, entertainment, and glamour, Grand Bazar is undoubtedly the heart of Pakistan, providing the ultimate metropolitan lifestyle that caters to all your desires.

Location

Grand Bazar is also conveniently located on Islamabad Expressway, just 10 minutes from Zero Point. It is also a few minutes away from all major locations in Islamabad, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a comprehensive shopping experience.

Whether you are a resident or a tourist, Grand Bazar’s location ensures that you do not have to travel far to find what you are looking for. From fashion to food, entertainment to leisure, Grand Bazar has it all, and it is all just a stone’s throw away

Amenities

Here is a list of some key amenities: