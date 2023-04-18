Don’t Miss Out: Top Residential Properties to Invest in Islamabad

In Islamabad’s dynamic real estate market, there are a few investment opportunities that stand out as true gems. Imarat Group has brought to life two such opportunities – Golf Floras 2 and Imarat Residences.

These projects are a testament to the group’s vision of creating sustainable, smart living communities that are designed to cater to the needs of modern living.

Golf Floras 2 is a symphony of luxury and nature that offers a living experience that is truly unparalleled. The development boasts high-end condominiums, best-in-class amenities, and lush landscaping with glorious views of the mountains.

Imarat Residences, on the other hand, offer a modern, minimalistic approach to living, where sustainability and design come together in perfect harmony.

These properties offer a rare chance to invest in a unique lifestyle, one that is luxurious, sustainable, and forward-thinking.

Golf Floras

Golf Floras 2 is the biggest luxury residential complex in the capital and one of the world’s top 20 luxury resort living projects. This extraordinary project by the renowned Imarat Group promises to transport you to a world of natural beauty and unparalleled luxury, where every detail is meticulously crafted to perfection.

At Golf Floras 2, the Imarat Group has created a living experience that is truly larger-than-life, blending the best of nature and luxury to create a sensation that is both enchanting and captivating.

From the harmonious balance of high-end 450-plus condominiums and lush landscaping to the impeccable attention to detail in every aspect of the project, Golf Floras 2 is a true work of art.

The Imarat Group’s attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the project, from the architecture and landscaping to the world-class amenities and services.

As the biggest luxury residential complex in the capital, Golf Floras 2 sets a new standard for luxury living in Pakistan. The project’s exceptional design, impeccable quality, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains make it one of the most desirable living spaces in the country.

And with its recognition as one of the world’s top 20 luxury resort living projects, Golf Floras 2 is truly a work of art, blending the best of nature and luxury to create a living experience that is simply unmatched.

Location

Golf Floras 2 is situated in an ideal location, in the heart of Bahria Garden City, Bahria Town Phase 8, Islamabad.

Its accessibility is unmatched, as it can be easily reached from three prime entry points – DHA, Bahria Town Phase 7/8, and Bahria Town Phase 5.

The luxury condominiums are designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience to the residents. Moreover, Golf Floras 2’s prime location puts it in close proximity to some of the largest commercial centers, such as Amazon Outlet Mall and Imarat Builders Mall.

This makes it the perfect residential option for those seeking a luxurious and accessible lifestyle.

Amenities

The project offers various state-of-the-art amenities. Some of these are listed below:

Smart home features Concierge services 24-hour security and maintenance Guest suites Top-notch retail, recreational, educational, and health facilities Daycare facilities Resort-style pool complex with a fitness center Urban Oasis- a communal courtyard Business center Sky garden – an elevated outdoor space with amenities

Imarat Residences

IMARAT Group has taken the lead in revolutionizing the way we live with their project – Imarat Residences. It’s a mesmerizing blend of futuristic design and minimalism, creating an experience that is truly unique.

Imarat Residences is located in the heart of the IMARAT Business District, connecting businesses, institutions, and commercial activity with the most modern, resource-efficient, and economical apartments.

With its Smart Living concept, Imarat Residences is redefining the standards of luxury living in Pakistan. It introduces Smart Living in Pakistan as never seen before, with an emphasis on resources and human experience, encouraging a green and healthy lifestyle, energy conservation, resource efficiency, and waste and emission reduction in construction.

Strategically located in the center of the Main Islamabad Expressway, Imarat Residences is only a 10-minute drive away from Zero Point.

This 467-luxury apartment project features Imarat Boulevard, an Infinity pool, a children’s play area, business cafes, movie theatres, the longest walking track, cycling tracks, urban forests, and swimming pools, making it a true resort living community.

Location

Imarat Residences is strategically located in a prime location that seamlessly connects commercial and residential spaces. Its proximity to over 20 housing societies along the Islamabad Expressway allows for easy access to all the city’s offerings while maintaining an affordable living experience.

The smart living project is only 11km away from Zero Point, providing residents with effortless access to Islamabad’s main hub.

In addition, Imarat Residences is situated in close proximity to some of the biggest commercial centers, including Amazon Outlet Mall and Imarat Builders Mall.

This location provides residents with easy access to a variety of shopping and entertainment options, making it an ideal place to call home.

Amenities

Some of the key amenities include: