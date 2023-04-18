Toyota Officially Gives Yaris a New Look

After three successful years, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has decided to give the Yaris a mild cosmetic refresh. The company is now offering a sporty body kit with the Yaris, dubbed “Aero”.

According to the details, the aero-kit includes front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts, a trunk spoiler, body-colored trim around the fog lamps, and a lowered stance. The ad also mentions that the Aero-kit is only available on the ATIV CVT and ATIV X CVT trim levels.

The official website mentions that bookings for the new Yaris are open, although the delivery time is currently unknown.

Sales Decline

From mid-2020 to early 2022, Yaris enjoyed a spot among Pakistan’s best-selling cars. Although, after the launch of the 6th generation Honda City and 3rd generation Suzuki Swift, Yaris’ sales declined significantly.

During the recent production struggles, Yaris is trailing in the vastly superior sales figures of its adversaries. Perhaps, the new body kit will help bolster its sales and bring it up to paces with the competition