Sega is Buying Angry Birds Developer Rovio Entertainment

Sega Corporation has announced its intention to acquire Rovio Entertainment Oyj, the creator of Angry Birds, for $775 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized by September 2023, with Sega taking over Rovio’s mobile game development and utilizing the Finnish company’s expertise in mobile gaming. Their goal is to create multi-platform titles using Sega’s intellectual property portfolio.

Here is what the official statement from Haruki Satomi President and CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings says:

Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega’s long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field. I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns “Angry Birds.

According to the press release, Sega also intends to assist Rovio in expanding its platform “beyond mobile gaming,” potentially indicating the creation of new Angry Birds titles for consoles, as well as new feature films and TV series.

Rovio’s mobile games have been downloaded over 5 billion times, and Sega’s acquisition also includes the company’s Beacon platform for game development, which is a vital part of the deal.

ALSO READ Android is Losing One of The Most Popular Games of All Time

Rovio Entertainment recently removed its signature title Angry Birds from the Google Play Store, which alone had billions of downloads of its own. However, other games in the series including Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, and others are still available in app stores.