Android is Losing One of The Most Popular Games of All Time

Rovio Entertainment has announced that the original Angry Birds game, which was initially released in 2009 and later rebranded as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, will be taken down from the Google Play Store on February 23, 2023, signaling the end of an era for one of the most popular video games worldwide.

ALSO READ Mobile Apex Legends is Shutting Down and Keeping Your Money Too

But don’t worry, other games in the series including Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, and others are staying on the app store.

The developer shared this news on Twitter, revealing that the game will be renamed “Red’s First Flight” in the Apple App Store, subject to further review after it is removed from the Play Store on Thursday.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Launches Gaming and Animation Dept. in NED University

Even after its delisting from the Play Store, the game can still be played on devices where it has already been downloaded. Therefore, if you are a fan of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, it is recommended that you install the game and ensure it is in working order before the deadline.

Rovio has cited the game’s impact on its portfolio, which includes Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds Friends, Angry Birds Journey, Angry Birds Reloaded, and Angry Birds Minecraft, as the reason for its removal.

We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning. We hope those fans can continue to bring the passion to our live Angry Birds slingshot games such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to craft the best possible experience for players.

You can download the original Angry Birds game on Android and on iOS devices.