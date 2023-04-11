These Are The Most Played Mobile Games in Pakistan in 2023

Mobile games are more popular in Pakistan compared to PC/console games for two reasons. Unlike PCs or consoles, almost everyone has a smartphone these days regardless of their age. Phones are also cheaper and easier to get compared to gaming rigs.

The second reason is that downloading and playing games on phones is much simpler. Not to mention, there is a much bigger variety of free-to-play games on mobile phones, making them more accessible to everyone.

That being said, here are the most popular mobile games in Pakistan in 2023 so far. The rankings below are taken from SimilarWeb.

Yalla Ludo

The popular board game Ludo has been a timeless sensation in Pakistan and there’s no wonder it’s still widely played to this day. The game has simply moved from physical boards to virtual apps, allowing you to play with anyone across the world at all times.

ALSO READ Android is Losing One of The Most Popular Games of All Time

Yalla Ludo is still the most popular mobile game on the Google Play Store alongside other Ludo apps, but more on that later. It has over 100 million downloads and a 4.3 rating.

Stacky Dash

Stacky Dash is one of the many titles from Supersonic Studios LTD and it is currently the second most popular smartphone game in Pakistan. The objective of this game is to swipe across the screen to get your characters across a track to collect tiles or coins to make a stack, hence its name, Stacky Dash.

This game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has a rating of 3.9 stars.

Ludo Star and Ludo King

We Pakistanis sure love our Ludo, enough to put the game three times in the top 5 rankings. Rank 3 and 4 are taken by Ludo Star and Ludo King, respectively, but while Ludo Star is limited to 50 million downloads, Ludo King is a lot more famous with more than a whopping 500 million downloads.

However, Ludo Star has a slightly higher rating at 4.5 stars and Ludo King has 4.3.

Car Race 3D: Car Racing

Car Race 3D: Car Racing is a bit different from your conventional racing games like Asphalt or Need for Speed. Instead, you have a single narrow track high up in the sky which is sometimes a road, sometimes a pipe, or even half a pipe at times. You have to make sure not to fall off as you drive and sometimes even fly across the track all the way to the end.

ALSO READ EA Rebrands FIFA Video Game to EA Sports FC

Car Race 3D has more than 50 million downloads and a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store.

Subway Surfers

The classic Subway Surfers needs no introduction as all your aunts, nephews, nieces, and siblings are already well familiar with it. The classic chase-down formula remains unchanged to this day and the game continues to get updates despite being over a decade old.

ALSO READ Facebook Messenger Now Lets You Play Games With Friends On Video Calls

What’s better is that unlike PUBG: Mobile, Subway Surfers can run on even the oldest of smartphones, and it’s a very easy game to pick up and start playing.

There is no wonder it has more than 1 billion downloads and a very healthy rating of 4.4 stars on the app store.

8 Ball Pool

Just like Ludo Star, 8 Ball Pool is another title on the list that is highly popular due to Facebook and the ability to play multiplayer at all times. You don’t even have to download an app to play this game (though you can if you want to) as it can be launched directly on your web browser. You can simply send a link to your friends and they can hop into your lobby.

8 Ball Pool has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store and a 4.4-star rating.

Candy Crush Saga

There was a phase where everyone was playing Candy Crush on their phones. While those times are long gone, the item-matching game continues to be highly successful in several countries around the world. It ranks 8th among the most popular mobile games in Pakistan with over 1 billion downloads and a 4.5 rating, which is one of the highest on the list.

Mega Ramp Stunt Bike

Just like Car Race 3D, Mega Ramp Stunt Bike is about racing down a large ramp high up in the sky, but this one is less about racing and more about stunts and customization. You can drive a variety of different bikes and perform tricks while racing down the ramp.

This title has more than 10 million downloads and a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store.

Crazy Balls

Last but not the least, we have Crazy Balls from Rebuild Go developers. The goal is simple: you have to launch a ball across a path and hit the tower at the end of the way while avoiding obstacles. It sounds quite simple on paper, but the game gets more difficult as you reach higher levels.

This one has more than 1 million downloads, but no public rating.