This is The First Govt Hospital to Perform Robotic Surgery in Pakistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Apr 18, 2023 | 11:30 am

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) has completed the country’s first robotic operation in a public hospital. According to PKLI, this is a groundbreaking advance and a game changer.

Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, allows physicians to execute difficult surgeries with better accuracy, flexibility, and control. It is most commonly linked with minimally invasive surgery, which includes treatments through small incisions, but it is also utilized in certain standard open surgical procedures.

The most utilized clinical robotic surgical system, according to experts, consists of a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical tools attached. According to a PKLI spokesperson, the Chairman of the Urology Department Dr. Nadeem Bin Nusrat, and his colleagues were responsible for this historic achievement.

Dr. Nadeem stated that the procedure was a radical nephrectomy, and the patient was able to leave the hospital after a few hours. This unheard-of degree of accuracy and care, he says, will change the way we approach surgical procedures.

