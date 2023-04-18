Dubai Announces Competition with Cash Prizes Up to AED 0.5 Million

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) have launched the ‘House of the Future,’ competition with cash prizes of up to AED 500,000.

The competition is for architects and skilled designers who can design an affordable, expandable, creative, and aesthetic residence that meets the requirements of modern Emiratis.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, remarked that the competition is consistent with their ambition of making Dubai a center for urban progress.

Who Can Apply

Designers and architects can submit mock-ups of smart houses fulfilling the needs of future generations. Judges will be looking for something that will further improve Dubai’s image as a global architectural leader.

The jury for the competition includes Abdulredha Abu Alhassan, Executive Director of Rail Planning and Projects Development Department at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Ahmed Bukhash, Chief Architect & Founder of ARCHIDENTITY, Charles Walker, Board Member of Zaha Hadid Architects, and Micael Calatrava, CEO of Calatrava International LLC.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their designs at https://houseofthefuture.ae between 25 April and September 2023.

It is important to note that the estimated construction cost of the house must not be higher than the mortgage amount of AED 1 million.

Prizes

The winners will be declared in an award ceremony in November, with the champion getting a prize of AED 500,000, the runner-up AED 200,000, and the second runner-up AED 100,000.

Another prize of AED 200,000 will also be awarded to the best residence design that can sustain itself without using electricity or water for two weeks in a row.

Future of Winning Designs

According to the details, MBRHE will execute the winning designs in upcoming housing initiatives. It will also display them on its websites, headquarters, and offices, and also promote them in Dubai.