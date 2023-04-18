Dubai Announces Free Parking for Eid Al-Fitr

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking for all motorists during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holidays for four to five days.

The free parking period will begin on Thursday 20 April and will be valid until Sunday or Monday, depending on the moon sighting.

However, multi-level parking facilities will not be included in this offer. The RTA has also announced some service changes.

Besides, RTA has also announced the operating hours for the Metro Red and Green Line stations, Dubai Tram, public buses, and inter-city buses during the Eid break.

The Metro Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday between 5 AM to 1 AM the following day, and on Sunday from 8 AM to 1 AM the next day.

ALSO READ Breakthrough Study Shows Promise for mRNA Cancer Vaccines

The Dubai Tram will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 6 AM to 1 AM and on Sunday from 9 AM to 1 AM. Public buses will run from 6 AM to 1 AM, and the metro feeder bus stations will operate in synchronization with the first and last metro journeys.

Meanwhile, the inter-city bus routes will follow the regular timetable during the holiday period.