Honda Unveils Three Electric Vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023

Honda unveiled three electric vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023, namely, e:NP2 , e:NS2 , and e:N SUV prototypes.

The e:NP1 and e:NS1 were the first models announced for the all-electric e:N Series, which debuted in 2021. We can expect the e:NP2 and e:NS2 to be similarly designed but with distinct front and rear ends.

The fastback-styled duo, which has a large rear glass screen, combines SUV utility with sedan styling and offers “a unique driving pleasure that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle,” according to the company.

Their interiors will “convey intelligence with clean, uncluttered, yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with advanced features such as Honda Connect 4.0.”

The company did not disclose powertrain details, dimensions, or specifications for the new models. It did mention that production versions will enter the Chinese market in early 2024. Like the e:NP1 and NS1, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda will build the new models jointly.

The e:N SUV differs from the 2021 design. The N SUV’s front end, which appears to have been taken from the e:N2 Concept revealed late last year, has been replaced by a more organic, traditionally-styled fascia.

The model will be the first to use the e:N Architecture W platform developed for the automaker’s premium RWD and AWD e:N Series models. It is expected to launch in 2024. Honda’s latest safety and driver assistance systems and AI-powered Honda Connect will be included.