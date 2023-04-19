MG Announces Major Price Hike for HS Essence

MG Pakistan has decided to conclude its Ramadan Offer before Eid, announcing a massive price hike for HS Essence.

Effective as of April 18, the new price of MG’s flagship SUV is as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) MG HS Essence 8,199,000 8,699,000 500,000

Last month, MG decided not to increase the price of HS Essence amid a massive wave of price hikes due to the 7% increase in General Sales Tax (GST) on luxury cars and SUVs.

The automaker made a bold yet smart move of not increasing the price of its star SUV, which has likely attracted buyers in droves. The month-old price of MG HS Essence at Rs. 8.2 million was significantly less than other vehicles in the same category.

It bears mentioning, however, that MG HS is still at an advantage compared to its competitors. Right now, the only C-Segment SUV that costs less than MG HS is Kia Sportage. While the latter enjoys a larger market share, it has significantly fewer features and luxury compared to HS.

Other SUVs in this category either cost significantly more or have fewer features compared to HS, which places it at an advantage.