Here’s How Much Toyota Yaris With Aero Kit Costs

From mid-2020 to early 2022, Yaris enjoyed a spot among Pakistan’s best-selling cars. Although, with the arrival of competitors such as the 6th generation Honda City, 4th generation Suzuki Swift, and Changan Alsvin, Yaris’ sales have lost momentum.

To gain some of it back, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has given the Yaris a mild cosmetic refresh by offering it with a sporty body kit, dubbed “Aero”.

The aero-kit includes front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts, a trunk spoiler, body-colored trim around the fog lamps, and a lowered stance. The ad also mentions that the Aero-kit is only available on the 1.3 CVT and 1.5 CVT trim levels.

These upgrades come with a hefty premium over the normal models. According to the official website, the prices are as follows:

Variants Price (Rs.) 1.3 Aero CVT 5,199,000 1.5 Aero CVT 5,969,000

The official website mentions that bookings for the new Yaris are open, although the delivery time is currently unknown.

The new prices place Toyota Yaris Aero dangerously close to Corolla Altis 1.6, which may dull its appeal.