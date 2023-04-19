PCB to Donate Pak-NZ T20I’s Gate Money to Turkey and Syria Earthquake Victims

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to donate the gate earnings from the last T20I against New Zealand to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The fifth and final T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on April 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, following the historic five-match ODI series.

It is important to mention that earlier this year, a massive earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands of people dead and millions homeless.

Previously, the cricket board had donated gate earnings from the first T20I against England to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to support flood victims in Pakistan.

Regarding the ongoing series, the visiting side has bounced back in the third encounter of the series after securing a thrilling four-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In the opening game, the home side secured an 88-run victory, and in the second game, they won by 38 runs thanks to a magnificent century from the skipper Babar Azam.

Both teams have now arrived in Rawalpindi for the remaining two T20Is and the first two ODI matches, with the fourth T20I match scheduled to take place tomorrow.