Public Accounts Committee Slams Najam Sethi Over Elitist Behavior

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan was held recently to discuss the audit report of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

However, the meeting turned into a heated discussion on various issues, including the non-participation of the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi. The committee expressed their displeasure over Najam Sethi’s absence and criticized his elitist behavior.

Furthermore, the committee raised questions about the appointment of the Executive Officer of the Gun and Country Club, who is appointed by the Supreme Court. The committee recommended the immediate removal of the Supreme Court-appointed administrator of the Gun and Country Club, who has been working as an administrator for the past nine years.

The PAC also directed FIA and NAB officials to go to the Gun and Country Club for an investigation. They asked for the financial records of the club and recommended the withdrawal of all concessions from Naeem Bukhari, who is currently serving as the administrator of the Gun and Country Club. The committee further directed the suspension of all administrator privileges of Naeem Bukhari.

The committee also discussed the details of the plots given to judges, parliament members, federal cabinet members, national assembly, senate staff, and apartment owners at One Constitution Avenue. They directed the CDA to provide a list of all the details and a money trail.