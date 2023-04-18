Mickey Arthur Joins Pakistan Team in Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan cricket team head coach, Mickey Arthur has arrived in Pakistan for three days to join the team.

Mickey Arthur, the former head coach of the Pakistan cricket team touched down in Islamabad on 18th April, amidst heightened anticipation from cricket enthusiasts. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Arthur is slated to join the team as a director and lend his expertise during the ongoing series against New Zealand.

He is scheduled to remain with the Pakistan men’s team until 20th April before heading to England, where he currently serves as the Head of Cricket for Derbyshire.

The PCB has been engaged in discussions with Arthur regarding his role with the Pakistan team, including potential involvement in upcoming tournaments such as the Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While Mickey Arthur has not completely declined the offer, he is also committed to continuing his role for Derbyshire, opting to join the Pakistan camp periodically.

With Arthur’s arrival in Pakistan and his expected contribution to the ongoing New Zealand series, fans are eagerly anticipating the impact he will have on the team’s performance in the upcoming matches. His return to Pakistan cricket has been met with excitement and optimism, as the team looks forward to tapping into his vast coaching experience and strategic acumen.