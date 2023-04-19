Railway Police Officer Prevents Major Accident on Eid Train

A railway police officer’s prompt and heroic intervention prevented a major accident involving the first Eid special train in Quetta.

According to a media report, the train was reportedly traveling between Hirok railway station and Machh siding when a coach’s disc brake caught fire.

Fortunately, a member of the Railways Police Quetta, ASI Shafiq Shehzad, immediately averted a major problem using a fire extinguisher. Hundreds of train passengers escaped a catastrophic crash due to the brave and responsible action of ASI Shafiq Shehzad.

After the fire was extinguished, the train left for its destination at 12:30 p.m. Today, the first Eid special train with 13 coaches, carrying 1,202 passengers departed from the City Station in Karachi.

The Eid special train reportedly generated Rs. 3.2 million for the railway department and is scheduled to arrive in Peshawar at 3:00 am on Wednesday.

The train was launched to offer benefits to commuters across Pakistan. So far, the service has been successful in attracting travelers in droves from across the country.