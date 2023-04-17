Pakistan Railways to Upgrade Two Passenger Trains

Pakistan Railways (PR) will upgrade two of its passenger trains to maximize passenger comfort and increase the department’s revenue.

An official told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had ordered officials to renovate Karachi-bound trains for the public. He said that the Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express will be upgraded to the same standard as the Green Line Train.

The official added that they are considering branding several passenger trains and railway platforms. He stated that branding trains and platforms would alleviate PR’s growing deficit and allow private companies to advertise their products.

The department will use five trains and two stations for branding purposes. It will brand the seat covers, passenger coach walls, and toilets as a pilot project.

The official stated: