Realme 11 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Month

Earlier this week, Realme announced that its upcoming 11 series of phones will debut in May. The lineup is set to launch in China initially, and the teaser hints at a circular camera island on the back.

In the meantime, the key specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ have been spotted on TENAA, and leakster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the 2.6 GHz CPU is a component of a new Dimensity 7-series SoC.

Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to feature a 6.7″ curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080p. The phone is said to come equipped with a 200MP primary sensor, and if it truly is 1/1.4″ in size, it is likely to be the Samsung ISOCELL HP3. The ultrawide camera will have a modest 8MP sensor, and there will also be a 2MP auxiliary unit.

Interestingly, the 11 Pro+ will come with two charging options – 80W or 100W for the 5,000 mAh battery. The new phone has been certified with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, and the device itself is rumored to weigh just 183 grams.

Since the launch is not expected until May, it could be a few more weeks before we start seeing more information on the Realme 11 series. Nonetheless, since the teaser campaign has kicked off, we should start seeing the lineup’s specifications soon.