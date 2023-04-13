Realme Launches Its Second Android Phone With iPhone’s Dynamic Island

Last month, Realme launched the C55 with the Dynamic Island-like mini capsule. Today, the company introduced the Realme Narzo N55, which is the second Realme smartphone to feature this mini capsule.

The mini capsule on the Realme Narzo N55 works the same way as on the C55, displaying battery status, data usage, and step count. However, the last two functionalities will not be available out of the box and will arrive later via an OTA update.

Realme Narzo N55 is essentially a C55 with one less memory variant. The company has a history of launching Narzo series phones as rebranded versions of non-Narzo series phones.

ALSO READ The First Android Phone With iPhone’s Dynamic Island is Here

The phone boasts a 6.72″ 1080p LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout housing the 8MP front-facing camera. At the back, it features two prominent circular camera modules for the 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera.

Running on Realme UI 4.0, the Narzo N55 is powered by the Helio G88 SoC and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Additionally, it has a separate microSD card slot for expanding storage by up to 1 TB.

It also comes with a USB-C port and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from flat to 50% in just 29 minutes with the included 33W SuperVOOC power adapter.

ALSO READ Realme GT Neo 5 SE Arrives With 144Hz Screen and 100W Charging for $305

Narzo N55 is available in Prime Blue and Prime Black color variants, and two memory configurations of 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB. The prices for these variants are $135 and $160 respectively.

It’s worth noting that the 6 GB/128 GB version is $12 cheaper than the same configuration of the Realme C55.

Realme Narzo N55 Specifications