Realme GT Neo 5 SE Arrives With 144Hz Screen and 100W Charging for $305

Realme has unveiled the GT Neo 5 SE in China after several weeks of teasers. While sharing some key specs with the regular GT Neo 5, there are three significant differences in the chipset, camera, and battery departments.

Design and Display

The new device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 px and a 144Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display and the surrounding bezels are tiny.

In terms of design, it almost looks the same as the regular GT Neo 5, but with no separate cutout for the main camera on the large rectangular model.

Internals and Software

The GT Neo 5 SE boasts Qualcomm’s latest 7-series chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage. There is no memory card slot to expand storage, not that you would need it for a phone that starts with 256 GB internal storage.

On the software side, the device runs Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13.

Cameras

Its camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP microscope lens while the selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP shooter. The main camera can record 4K videos at 30 FPS, but the selfie camera is limited to 1080p clips.

Battery and Pricing

Apart from the chipset and camera, the battery capacity and charging speeds are the other significant differences between the GT Neo 5 and the SE model. The SE model has a 5,500 mAh power cell, while the GT Neo 5 has a 5,000 mAh capacity.

However, the SE charges at 100W speeds, which is slower than the regular GT Neo 5’s 150W solution.

The phone will be available in Blue and Black options for a starting price of $305 in China.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications