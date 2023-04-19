Saudia Announces Huge 60% Off for Dubai and Several Other Destinations

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has launched a 48-hour flash sale offering a massive 60% discount on flights to various global destinations.

The offer is valid for travel in May and is available for purchase on 19 and 20 April. The airline is offering discounts on flights from Saudi Arabia to Bangkok, Dubai, Frankfurt, Seoul, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Los Angeles, London, Manila, and Zurich.

It is pertinent to mention here that this offer only applies to the Basic Economy class.

Saudia’s Passenger Traffic in 2023

Saudia has reported that it accommodated approximately 7 million passengers in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. It is a 35% increase compared to the same period last year.

Out of the total number, 3.2 million were domestic travelers, and 3.8 million were international passengers, showing a whopping 94% increase in the latter.

Saudia’s aircraft flew over 42,000 flights across four continents during Q1 2023, up by 5% from the previous year. This resulted in more than 127,500 flight hours, a 26% increase.

The airline operated over 18,300 overseas flights, a 40% increase over the previous year, resulting in 87,300 flight hours, a 55.2% jump.

In addition, the airline completed 23,600 domestic trips, totaling 40,100 flying hours.