Leading UAE Airline to Launch Several Flights Ahead of Eid

Globally renowned airline, Emirates, has announced that it will launch 38 new flights on six routes in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East to meet the increasing demand ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr break.

The airline will operate additional flights for Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Beirut, and Riyadh, as its passenger traffic is projected to cross 110,000 during the Eid holidays.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 18, 2023

On Saudi Arabian routes, the airline will launch four additional flights to/from Riyadh, starting from 19 April until 29 April. It will operate three daily flights via A380 and six Boeing 777 flights from 20 to 25 April on the Jeddah route.

Meanwhile, additional flights will be launched in Dammam for an extended period from 20 April to 31 May. Madinah will also see the launch of 16 more flights to meet the travel demand.

Likewise, Emirates will add eight more flights in Kuwait from 20 to 27 April, catering to the rising demand for popular destinations such as Dubai, Maldives, Phuket, Bangkok, London, Mauritius, and Milan.

The airline has also included an extra flight on the Beirut route scheduled for 23 April.

Emirates In-Flight Eid Menu

Emirates will introduce a special Eid Al-Fitr menu for travelers departing from Dubai from 21 to 24 April. It will feature traditional dishes such as madfoon, mansaf, chicken mandi, and braised lamb.

Passengers departing from Dubai will also receive a mini treat along with their meal, wishing them a happy Eid.

On the first day of Eid, Emirates’ first-class lounges will serve a range of traditional items including Arabic coffee, jallab, mezze, and kunafa. Other lounges will also have Eid-themed traditional snacks.