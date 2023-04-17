Accidents on Quetta-Karachi Highway Claimed 787 Lives

Quetta-Karachi National Highway is becoming a hotspot for accidents. According to a media report, 787 people died while 38,759 sustained injuries in traffic accidents on the said road in the last 3 and a half years.

Likewise, more than 55 people have died and more than 60 were injured in 10 different accidents on Quetta-Karachi national highway in the last 4 months.

According to the Emergency Response Center (ERC), from October 2019 to March 2023, 28,646 accidents occurred on the 5 national highways of Balochistan. The report states that in the first quarter of this year, 264 traffic accidents on different national highways of Balochistan have affected 646 families.

General Manager of National Highway Authority Inayatullah Agha says that the work of making the Quetta-Karachi national highway two-lane is in progress. He added that the work on the two-lane Quetta-Karachi route to Khuzdar is proceeding at a fast past.

According to GM NHA, work is currently underway on Kuchlak Zhob, Nokundi Mashkil, and Hoshab Bela Awran Road at a cost of Rs. 200 billion. Although, he added that there are problems due to a lack of funds and the security situation.

On the other hand, the citizens demand that national highways, especially the Quetta-Karachi road, should be constructed soon to avoid further accidents.