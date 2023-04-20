Babar Azam Features in Cricket Australia’s World Test Championship Team

Babar Azam has been honored once again for his exceptional performance by being named in Cricket Australia’s unofficial World Test Championship team of the tournament.

Cricket Australia has curated an unofficial WTC XI, acknowledging the outstanding contributions of players throughout the two-year cycle of the World Test Championship, with a focus on creating a well-balanced team capable of excelling in diverse conditions.

Babar Azam’s inclusion in the team is a testament to his remarkable achievements in Test cricket over the last two years. His impressive tally of runs and centuries have proven his consistency and skill on the field.

Notably, Babar’s prowess extends beyond Pakistan’s home conditions, as he has performed at a commendable average in away Test matches. His vital contributions with the bat have played a pivotal role for his team, exemplified by his remarkable century against Sri Lanka on the tricky track of Galle.

Joining Babar in Cricket Australia’s unofficial World Test Championship team of the tournament are other top players such as Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karaunaratne, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins as captain, Kagiso Rabada, and James Anderson.